Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP200: Hour 2 - The Collapse of Religion
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-37:24

S14 EP200: Hour 2 - The Collapse of Religion

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

America has a real problem with faith as too many from the pulpit push their faith through their politics instead of pushing their politics through their faith.

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