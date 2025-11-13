Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP200: Hour 3 - Have You Heard About This Corruption?
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S14 EP200: Hour 3 - Have You Heard About This Corruption?

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Erick-Woods Erickson

We all know democrats are corrupt but have you heard the latest? Probably not.

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