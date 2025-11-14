Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP201: Hour 1 - The President Reverses on Tariffs
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S14 EP201: Hour 1 - The President Reverses on Tariffs

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The President boxed himself in on the tariffs, now he is walking them back.

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