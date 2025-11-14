Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP201: Hour 2 - Chuck Schumer at the End
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-37:05

S14 EP201: Hour 2 - Chuck Schumer at the End

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Erick-Woods Erickson

There are talks in D.C. that Chuck Schumer's days are numbered and he may not run for re-election in '28.

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