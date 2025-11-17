Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP202: Hour 1 - MAGA, MTG, and Trump
0:00
-38:22

S14 EP202: Hour 1 - MAGA, MTG, and Trump

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Marjorie Taylor Greene has decided it's no longer to her political and financial advantage to on the right so she swapping for the approval of progressives plus the White House didn't look very close at the report from the San Francisco Fed on tariffs.

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