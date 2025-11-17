Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP202: Hour 2 - Epstein Loved Jeffries
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S14 EP202: Hour 2 - Epstein Loved Jeffries

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Turns out that Jeffery Epstein loved a LOT of democrats plus grocery prices are still going up overall.

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