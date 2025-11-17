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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP202: Hour 3 - The They/Them Assassin
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S14 EP202: Hour 3 - The They/Them Assassin

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It turns out, Thomas Cooks, Trump wannabe assassin had a 'furry' kink and used 'they/them' pronouns.

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