Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP203: Hour 1 - The Epstein Fall Out Begins
0:00
-37:27

S14 EP203: Hour 1 - The Epstein Fall Out Begins

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The Epstein files look like they are going to make the light of day but will that satisfy the mob on both sides plus will democrats EVER look back at their support of 'defunding police, open borders or transgenderism' with any kind of shame?

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