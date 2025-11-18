Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP203: Hour 2 - The Fry Cook in Chief
0:00
-38:31

S14 EP203: Hour 2 - The Fry Cook in Chief

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The Trump administration is fumbling the economy and their messaging plus where is the GOP on their plans to deal with any aspect of US healthcare other than throw money at it?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture