Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP204: Hour 1 - Epstein Island for Jornos
0:00
-38:24

S14 EP204: Hour 1 - Epstein Island for Jornos

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Journalist had no problem covering for Jeffery Epstein for years especially when he was cozy with democrats plus American exceptionalism is dying at the hands of our education system.

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