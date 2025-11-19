Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP204: Hour 2 - The Art of Building
0:00
-38:28

S14 EP204: Hour 2 - The Art of Building

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The use and abuse of HB1 visa's plus the egg heads that ruined our economy during the Biden administration are out in the NYT's touting price controls, one of the worst ideas man ever conceived.

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