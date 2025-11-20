Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP205: Hour 1 - Get Ready for the Great Jobs Conspiracy
0:00
-38:16

S14 EP205: Hour 1 - Get Ready for the Great Jobs Conspiracy

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The new jobs report is a mixed bag that should lead to some caution going into the 2026 midterms plus Somalis in Minnesota are funding terror with your tax dollars.

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