Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP205: Hour 2 - The Peace President and Ukraine
0:00
-38:30

S14 EP205: Hour 2 - The Peace President and Ukraine

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

It's looking more and more like a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia is unlikely, too many politicians today are defined by where the President stands on an issue plus the President is getting heat for normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia.

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