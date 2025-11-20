Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP205: Hour 3 - The More Important Thing
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-38:28

S14 EP205: Hour 3 - The More Important Thing

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

We spend entirely too much time worrying and talking about what happens in New York City. It has little bearing on what happens in the rest of the country.

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