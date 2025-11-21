Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP206: Hour 1 - The Education Nightmare
0:00
-38:18

S14 EP206: Hour 1 - The Education Nightmare

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The US education system has destroyed education but particularly math as they intentionally put a wedge between parents and kids plus how do we get back to a robust American workforce?

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