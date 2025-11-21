Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP206: Hour 2 - "Drill, Baby, Drill" Returns
0:00
-38:25

S14 EP206: Hour 2 - "Drill, Baby, Drill" Returns

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Questions are arising about Trumps moves against the Venezuelans, the democrats are encouraging military officers to play a dangerous game plus it is time to completely unleash American energy starting with offshore drilling.

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