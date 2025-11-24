Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP207: Hour 1 - Ukraine, Venezuela, and Managed Decline
0:00
-37:02

S14 EP207: Hour 1 - Ukraine, Venezuela, and Managed Decline

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The Ukraine/Russian peace plan that is being forced onto Ukraine but what is really going on behind the scenes plus with Twitter revealing countries of origin the grifters and trolls are having a very hard time.

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