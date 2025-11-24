Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP207: Hour 2 - Congressional Republicans Revolt
0:00
-37:15

S14 EP207: Hour 2 - Congressional Republicans Revolt

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Heading into the 2026 midterms Republicans are starting to look beyond Trump calculating he won't have any political capital left after they lose the House plus RFK Jr. remains insane and shouldn't be anywhere near DHS.

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