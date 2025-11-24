Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP207: Hour 3 - Trump For Obamacare
0:00
-37:09

S14 EP207: Hour 3 - Trump For Obamacare

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The White House made a mistake letting it leak they were willing to extend Obamacare subsidies and looking to democrat Mark Kelly plus the fallout of the Trump/Mamdani Oval Office meeting was pretty silly.

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