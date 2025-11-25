Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP208: Hour 1 - Are They Out of Gas at the White House?
0:00
-36:10

S14 EP208: Hour 1 - Are They Out of Gas at the White House?

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The White House is making a lot of unforced errors that is going to make advancing priorities much more difficult plus is it time to massive expand the number of congressional members?

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