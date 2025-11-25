Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP208: Hour 2 - Thankfulness
0:00
-37:02

S14 EP208: Hour 2 - Thankfulness

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

It's beyond time for most of us to take a moment and be thankful for all the many blessings each and every one of has enjoy on a daily basis plus is the Trump administration really trying to do away with nurses?

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