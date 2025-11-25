Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP208: Hour 3 - Separating the Real From the Fake
0:00
-37:17

S14 EP208: Hour 3 - Separating the Real From the Fake

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Too many republicans and their supporters are creating impenetrable bubbles for themselves that are detached from reality plus how you can help foster kids during Christmas.

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