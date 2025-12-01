Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP209: Hour 1 - These Insane Times
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-39:18

S14 EP209: Hour 1 - These Insane Times

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Lets do a recap of the insanity over the Thanksgiving break plus Erick will add some nuance to the discussion around blowing up narcoterrorist boats.

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