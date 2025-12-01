Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP209: Hour 2 - Creedal Rejection
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-39:31

S14 EP209: Hour 2 - Creedal Rejection

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Erick-Woods Erickson

We have a massive problem with the sheer number of America hating immigrants and asylum seekers being let into this country.

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