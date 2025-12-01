Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP209: Hour 3 - Nurses and Student Loans
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-39:26

S14 EP209: Hour 3 - Nurses and Student Loans

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The President and the GOP have an opportunity to reshape student loans but will they plus there are some real problems in the Trump White House.

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