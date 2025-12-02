Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP210: Hour 1 - The Boat and the SecDef
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-39:26

S14 EP210: Hour 1 - The Boat and the SecDef

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

More came out yesterday about the Trump administration blowing up a narcoterrorist boat in September plus it's not a bad thing that the left keeps suing the President because it's reigning in the power of the presidency for when Democrats regain the office at some point.

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