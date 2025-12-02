Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP210: Hour 2 - Why Today Will Change Everything
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S14 EP210: Hour 2 - Why Today Will Change Everything

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Lets take a look at the implications of the special election in Tennessee's 7th district special election and what it means going into the 2026 midterms.

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