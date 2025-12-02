Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP210: Hour 3 - The Attacks on Oil Continue
0:00
-39:30

S14 EP210: Hour 3 - The Attacks on Oil Continue

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Erick-Woods Erickson

AI is not going to take over the world like some want to believe plus the lefts continued lawfare against oil producers.

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