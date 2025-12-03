Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP211: Hour 1 - Trump Back on 80/20 Ground
0:00
-39:21

S14 EP211: Hour 1 - Trump Back on 80/20 Ground

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Republicans won last night but there are warning signs if they don't course correct plus the Somali fraud in Minnesota is an 80/20 issue the President could cash in on if done correctly.

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