Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP211: Hour 2 - The Cartel Deal
0:00
-39:27

S14 EP211: Hour 2 - The Cartel Deal

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President Trump has one of the most adult foreign policies in recent history and is right about the cartels plus the left is getting slapped with reality at SCOTUS over their continued war against pro-life.

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