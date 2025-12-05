Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP213: Hour 1 - You Thought He Was White Too
0:00
-38:57

S14 EP213: Hour 1 - You Thought He Was White Too

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The January 6th pipe-bomb suspect has been arrested plus AI isn't taking over but it's a problem.

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