Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP213: Hour 2 - The GOP Coalition Isn't Stable
0:00
-39:26

S14 EP213: Hour 2 - The GOP Coalition Isn't Stable

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

GOP, while having bright spots ahead, isn't on stable ground right now plus Candace Owens is insane and should be ignored.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture