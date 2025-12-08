Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP214: Hour 1 - Be Assimilated Or Leave
0:00
-37:09

S14 EP214: Hour 1 - Be Assimilated Or Leave

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

IIhan Omar says some insane stuff which does beg the question regarding assimilation or deportation plus the hyper online right is getting A LOT wrong about reality, where they seemingly spend less and less time.

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