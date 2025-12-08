Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP214: Hour 2 - Giving Attention to the Trump Haters
0:00
-37:06

S14 EP214: Hour 2 - Giving Attention to the Trump Haters

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Lets take a short deep dive into just how phony Marjorie Taylor Greene is after her 60Mins appearance plus SCOTUS looks poised to get rid of Humphrey's Executor solidifying some Presidential powers.

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