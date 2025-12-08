Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP214: Hour 3 - Trump's Right Idea, Wrong Solution
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S14 EP214: Hour 3 - Trump's Right Idea, Wrong Solution

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The battle over AI heats up as President Trump attempts to hamstring states with an Executive Order plus mass deportations are starting to lose the hispanic vote.

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