Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP215: Hour 1 - What Are We Doing?
0:00
-37:02

S14 EP215: Hour 1 - What Are We Doing?

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

President Trump makes a massive mistake giving China as advantage in Chips manufacturing they can't attain on their own plus lets have a look at IIhan Omar's fraudulent marriage to her brother.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture