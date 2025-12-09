Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP215: Hour 2 - Justice Jackson's Authoritarian State
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S14 EP215: Hour 2 - Justice Jackson's Authoritarian State

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Justice Jackson is about the dimmest person ever to occupy a seat at SCOTUS and her latest ramblings further prove it plus the want for marriage and a family are in a steep decline.

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