Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP216: Hour 1 - One Doll. Two Pencils. And a Partridge in a Pear Tree.
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S14 EP216: Hour 1 - One Doll. Two Pencils. And a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump is stumbling politically, telling people things are fine when they aren't, and the GOP is going to pay for it in the midterms plus how the President can right the ship.

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