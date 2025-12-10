Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP216: Hour 2 - Not Our Friend
0:00
-37:18

S14 EP216: Hour 2 - Not Our Friend

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Erick-Woods Erickson

China is not our friend and the sooner President Trump realizes this the better plus employers are pushing back on the employees who make every cause their focus at work instead of……work.

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