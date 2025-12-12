Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP218: Hour 1 - The Island of Misfit Toys and Leeroy Jenkins
0:00
-37:16

S14 EP218: Hour 1 - The Island of Misfit Toys and Leeroy Jenkins

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Indiana Republicans didn't like being threatened and they pushed back.

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