Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP218: Hour 2 - Racial Fraud Gets Exposed
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-37:27

S14 EP218: Hour 2 - Racial Fraud Gets Exposed

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Another shutdown may be on the way over Obamacare subsidies...I say, let it.

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