Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP218: Hour 3 - The Enemy is Near
0:00
-37:21

S14 EP218: Hour 3 - The Enemy is Near

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Erick-Woods Erickson

China and Russia are in the U.S. and we can't do anything to keep them out.

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