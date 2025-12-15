Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP219: Hour 1 - A Tragic Weekend
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-37:13

S14 EP219: Hour 1 - A Tragic Weekend

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Erick-Woods Erickson

It's not about Irsael.

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