Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP219: Hour 3 - This is What a Real Political Refugee Looks Like
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S14 EP219: Hour 3 - This is What a Real Political Refugee Looks Like

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Erick-Woods Erickson

A real world political refugee from China who will be murdered if he goes home is at risk of being returned. The left is silent.

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