Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP220: Hour 1 - Vanity Fair and Security Guarantees
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-37:10

S14 EP220: Hour 1 - Vanity Fair and Security Guarantees

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Susie Wiles engages in damage control for Trump while crying foul.

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