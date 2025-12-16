Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP220: Hour 2 - Susie Wiles and the Jobs Report
0:00
-37:31

S14 EP220: Hour 2 - Susie Wiles and the Jobs Report

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Fewer leaks, far less chaos ....but there is chaos and that's by design.

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