Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP222: Hour 2 - Juneteenth for COVID
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-37:14

S14 EP222: Hour 2 - Juneteenth for COVID

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The county that the CDC resides in just now, at the end of 2025, just reminded their emergency Covid protocols plus the investigation into the Brown University terrorist attack is a complete joke as the administration does everything they can to avoid uncomfortable facts.

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