Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP72: Hour 1 - Opting Out of Deviance
0:00
-37:08

S14 EP72: Hour 1 - Opting Out of Deviance

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

SCOTUS hears a case that could help give parents more autonomy over their own children while in school plus democrats want to let out more criminal illegal aliens from prison with decades left on their sentences.

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