Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP73: Hour 1 - Friction Build Up
0:00
-37:04

S14 EP73: Hour 1 - Friction Build Up

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The Trump administration has caused problems for itself by moving so fast and making avoidable mistakes plus polling is starting to shift away from the President but it's worse for democrats.

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