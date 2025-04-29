Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP74: Hour 1 - Genius Idea
0:00
-37:06

S14 EP74: Hour 1 - Genius Idea

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The tariff fight heats up as a major tech business pushes back and Trump tries to navigate his vision verses reality plus did Trump cost Canadian conservatives an election?

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